David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Padres.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar has three doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .156.
- Villar has gotten at least one hit in 37.5% of his games this year (nine of 24), with at least two hits three times (12.5%).
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 20.8% of his games this year, Villar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven games this season (29.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- Darvish (1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .190 batting average against him.
