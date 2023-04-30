The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Padres.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar has three doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .156.

Villar has gotten at least one hit in 37.5% of his games this year (nine of 24), with at least two hits three times (12.5%).

In three games this year, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 20.8% of his games this year, Villar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven games this season (29.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

