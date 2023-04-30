After batting .125 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Yu Darvish) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Padres.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .169 with a double, four home runs and seven walks.

This season, Crawford has tallied at least one hit in nine of 21 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 19.0% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in five games this year (23.8%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (14.3%).

In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings