Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .125 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Yu Darvish) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Padres.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .169 with a double, four home runs and seven walks.
- This season, Crawford has tallied at least one hit in nine of 21 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 19.0% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in five games this year (23.8%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (14.3%).
- In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- Darvish (1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.00, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .190 batting average against him.
