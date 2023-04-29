Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .267 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- In 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%) Flores has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
- He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has an RBI in six of 21 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In nine games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Padres' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will look to Musgrove (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.