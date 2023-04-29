The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .267 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.

In 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%) Flores has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).

He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has an RBI in six of 21 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In nine games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings