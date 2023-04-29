The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is hitting .267 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • In 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%) Flores has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Flores has an RBI in six of 21 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In nine games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Padres' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres will look to Musgrove (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
