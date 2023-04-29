Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on April 29 at 6:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .505, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 79.2% of his games this season (19 of 24), with multiple hits nine times (37.5%).
- He has homered in four games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has had an RBI in seven games this season.
- In 54.2% of his games this season (13 of 24), he has scored, and in six of those games (25.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Padres' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his second this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.