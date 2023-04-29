Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on April 29 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .505, fueled by nine extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 79.2% of his games this season (19 of 24), with multiple hits nine times (37.5%).

He has homered in four games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has had an RBI in seven games this season.

In 54.2% of his games this season (13 of 24), he has scored, and in six of those games (25.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings