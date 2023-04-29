Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on April 29 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .505, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
  • Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 79.2% of his games this season (19 of 24), with multiple hits nine times (37.5%).
  • He has homered in four games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Estrada has had an RBI in seven games this season.
  • In 54.2% of his games this season (13 of 24), he has scored, and in six of those games (25.0%) he has scored more than once.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Padres' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Musgrove (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his second this season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
