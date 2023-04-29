Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 1-for-1 last time out, take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)
- Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 66.1% of his 62 games last season, Haniger got a hit. He also had 16 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 16.1% of his games in 2022 (10 of 62), including 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Haniger drove in a run in 33.9% of his 62 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 14.5% of them (nine). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He crossed the plate in 25 of 62 games last year (40.3%), including scoring more than once in 12.9% of his games (eight times).
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.271
|AVG
|.227
|.333
|OBP
|.293
|.521
|SLG
|.359
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|30/9
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|35
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (68.6%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (20.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (42.9%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (31.4%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- The Padres will look to Musgrove (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
