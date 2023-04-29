The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 1-for-1 last time out, take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)

Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

In 66.1% of his 62 games last season, Haniger got a hit. He also had 16 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 16.1% of his games in 2022 (10 of 62), including 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Haniger drove in a run in 33.9% of his 62 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 14.5% of them (nine). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He crossed the plate in 25 of 62 games last year (40.3%), including scoring more than once in 12.9% of his games (eight times).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 31 .271 AVG .227 .333 OBP .293 .521 SLG .359 10 XBH 9 7 HR 4 17 RBI 17 30/9 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 35 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (68.6%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (42.9%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (31.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)