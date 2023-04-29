The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 1-for-1 last time out, take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)

  • Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 66.1% of his 62 games last season, Haniger got a hit. He also had 16 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 16.1% of his games in 2022 (10 of 62), including 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Haniger drove in a run in 33.9% of his 62 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 14.5% of them (nine). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He crossed the plate in 25 of 62 games last year (40.3%), including scoring more than once in 12.9% of his games (eight times).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 31
.271 AVG .227
.333 OBP .293
.521 SLG .359
10 XBH 9
7 HR 4
17 RBI 17
30/9 K/BB 35/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 35
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (68.6%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.0%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (42.9%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (31.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • The Padres will look to Musgrove (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
