Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on April 29 at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski has 26 hits, which is best among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .292 with 12 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 35th in batting average, 102nd in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Yastrzemski is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 17 of 23 games this season (73.9%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (34.8%).
  • In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (21.7%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Yastrzemski has driven in a run in eight games this season (34.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (21.7%).
  • In 11 of 23 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres will look to Musgrove (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
