Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on April 29 at 6:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 26 hits, which is best among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .292 with 12 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 102nd in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Yastrzemski is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 17 of 23 games this season (73.9%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (34.8%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (21.7%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Yastrzemski has driven in a run in eight games this season (34.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (21.7%).
- In 11 of 23 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will look to Musgrove (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
