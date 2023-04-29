Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on April 29 at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 26 hits, which is best among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .292 with 12 extra-base hits.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 102nd in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Yastrzemski is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 17 of 23 games this season (73.9%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (34.8%).

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (21.7%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).

Yastrzemski has driven in a run in eight games this season (34.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (21.7%).

In 11 of 23 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings