LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .361 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on April 29 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .429.

He ranks 119th in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Wade is batting .375 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Wade has gotten at least one hit in 47.8% of his games this season (11 of 23), with more than one hit four times (17.4%).

In three games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Wade has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven of 23 games so far this year.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings