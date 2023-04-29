LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .361 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on April 29 at 6:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .429.
- He ranks 119th in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Wade is batting .375 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Wade has gotten at least one hit in 47.8% of his games this season (11 of 23), with more than one hit four times (17.4%).
- In three games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Wade has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven of 23 games so far this year.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (1-0) makes the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
