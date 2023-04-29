Joey Bart is available when the San Francisco Giants take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 29 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart has two doubles and a walk while batting .303.

Bart has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with at least two hits on three occasions (25.0%).

In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Bart has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings