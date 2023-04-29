Joey Bart is available when the San Francisco Giants take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 29 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Bart At The Plate

  • Bart has two doubles and a walk while batting .303.
  • Bart has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with at least two hits on three occasions (25.0%).
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Bart has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Musgrove (1-0) makes the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.