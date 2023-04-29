Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Joey Bart is available when the San Francisco Giants take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on April 29 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-3 with a double.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart has two doubles and a walk while batting .303.
- Bart has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with at least two hits on three occasions (25.0%).
- In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Bart has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (1-0) makes the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.