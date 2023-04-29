After hitting .241 with two doubles, a triple, seven walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove) at 6:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .233.

In nine of 14 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Pederson has driven home a run in seven games this year (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings