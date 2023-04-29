J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
J.D. Davis, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, April 29 at 6:05 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Cardinals.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is batting .276 with two doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Davis has gotten a hit in 12 of 22 games this season (54.5%), including seven multi-hit games (31.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games this season, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.3% of his games this season, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (31.8%), including one multi-run game.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will look to Musgrove (1-0) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
