J.D. Davis, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, April 29 at 6:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Cardinals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is batting .276 with two doubles, five home runs and five walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 42nd in slugging.

Davis has gotten a hit in 12 of 22 games this season (54.5%), including seven multi-hit games (31.8%).

He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games this season, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.3% of his games this season, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (31.8%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

