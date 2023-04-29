J.D. Davis, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, April 29 at 6:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Cardinals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis is batting .276 with two doubles, five home runs and five walks.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 42nd in slugging.
  • Davis has gotten a hit in 12 of 22 games this season (54.5%), including seven multi-hit games (31.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games this season, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27.3% of his games this season, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (31.8%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres will look to Musgrove (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
