The San Diego Padres (13-14) and San Francisco Giants (11-14) clash in the first of a two-game series on Saturday at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, at 6:05 PM ET. The Padres are coming off a series defeat to the Cubs, and the Giants a series win over the Cardinals.

The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (1-0, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Sean Manaea (0-1, 6.61 ERA).

Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Manaea - SF (0-1, 6.61 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

Manaea (0-1 with a 6.61 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.

The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.61, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.

Manaea has one quality start under his belt this season.

Manaea will try to secure his second outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.2 innings per appearance.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

Musgrove heads to the mound for the Padres to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 5.40, a batting average against of .333 and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

