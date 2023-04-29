Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the San Diego Padres-San Francisco Giants matchup at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Giants vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET Where: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City, Mexico

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City, Mexico How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.