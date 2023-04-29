Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres (13-14) will host Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (11-14) at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu on Saturday, April 29, with a start time of 6:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +150 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total has been set at 15.5 runs.

Giants vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove - SD (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Sean Manaea - SF (0-1, 6.61 ERA)

Giants vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won seven, or 46.7%, of those games.

The Padres have gone 2-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have won in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Giants have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

