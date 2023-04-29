Sean Manaea gets the nod for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 38 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

San Francisco ranks 12th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Giants rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 111 (4.4 per game).

The Giants have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Giants rank last in strikeouts per game (10.6) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Giants rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.302 WHIP this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Manaea (0-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Manaea has one start of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 3.2 innings per outing.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Mets W 5-4 Home Ross Stripling Tylor Megill 4/24/2023 Cardinals W 4-0 Home Alex Cobb Jordan Montgomery 4/25/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home John Brebbia Jake Woodford 4/26/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Steven Matz 4/27/2023 Cardinals L 6-0 Home Logan Webb Miles Mikolas 4/29/2023 Padres - Away Sean Manaea Joe Musgrove 4/30/2023 Padres - Away Alex Cobb Yu Darvish 5/1/2023 Astros - Away Ross Stripling Luis Garcia 5/2/2023 Astros - Away Anthony DeSclafani Hunter Brown 5/3/2023 Astros - Away Logan Webb Framber Valdez 5/5/2023 Brewers - Home Sean Manaea Corbin Burnes

