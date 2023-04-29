Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Padres (-175). The over/under is 15 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Time: 6:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -175 +145 15 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The previous 10 Giants games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win five times (41.7%) in those contests.

San Francisco has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +145 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 12 of 25 chances this season.

The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 4-7 7-7 4-7 6-9 5-5

