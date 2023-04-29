Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Padres (-175). The over/under is 15 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Padres Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Mexico City, Mexico
  • Venue: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Padres -175 +145 15 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

  • The Giants have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.
  • In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
  • The previous 10 Giants games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

  • The Giants have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win five times (41.7%) in those contests.
  • San Francisco has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +145 moneyline set for this game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 12 of 25 chances this season.
  • The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-7 4-7 7-7 4-7 6-9 5-5

