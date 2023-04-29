Giants vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
The Giants have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Padres (-175). The over/under is 15 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Giants vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
- Venue: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-175
|+145
|15
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- The Giants have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The previous 10 Giants games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win five times (41.7%) in those contests.
- San Francisco has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +145 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 12 of 25 chances this season.
- The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-7
|4-7
|7-7
|4-7
|6-9
|5-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.