Saturday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (13-14) against the San Francisco Giants (11-14) at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET on April 29.

The probable pitchers are Joe Musgrove (1-0) for the Padres and Sean Manaea (0-1) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET Where: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City, Mexico

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City, Mexico How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 15.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Giants Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Giants were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 contests.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given San Francisco the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +150 moneyline listed for this contest.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (111 total), San Francisco is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Giants have pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule