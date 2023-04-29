On Saturday, Brandon Crawford (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .159 with a double, three home runs and seven walks.

Crawford has gotten a hit in eight of 20 games this season (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has had an RBI in four games this season (20.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In four of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings