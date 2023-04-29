The Mexico Open at Vidanta is entering the final round, and Akshay Bhatia is currently in second with a score of -17.

Looking to place a wager on Akshay Bhatia at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Akshay Bhatia Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Bhatia has scored under par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Bhatia has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Bhatia has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 27 -8 256 0 7 2 2 $610,630

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Bhatia finished fourth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,456 yards, Vidanta Vallarta is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,295 yards.

Vidanta Vallarta checks in at 7,456 yards, 161 yards longer than the average course Bhatia has played in the past year (7,295 yards).

Bhatia's Last Time Out

Bhatia finished in the 27th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was poor, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Bhatia shot better than just 15% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Bhatia did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Bhatia recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.0).

Bhatia recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

At that most recent competition, Bhatia's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.1).

Bhatia finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Bhatia finished without one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Bhatia Odds to Win: +900 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Bhatia's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

