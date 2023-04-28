Jordan Poole and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (44-38) play the Sacramento Kings (48-34) at Chase Center.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, April 28

Friday, April 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Warriors' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Warriors defeated the Kings 123-116, led by Curry with 31 points (plus eight assists and two rebounds). De'Aaron Fox was the leading scorer for the losing team with 24 points, and he chipped in nine assists and seven boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 31 2 8 0 0 2 Klay Thompson 25 2 1 0 0 5 Draymond Green 21 4 7 4 1 1

Kings' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 24 7 9 2 1 3 Domantas Sabonis 21 10 4 3 1 0 Malik Monk 21 5 3 2 0 1

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Poole paces his team in points per contest (20.4), and also posts 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Klay Thompson posts 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Draymond Green is tops on the Warriors at 6.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 7.2 rebounds and 8.5 points.

Kevon Looney leads the Warriors at 9.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.5 assists and 7.0 points.

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis leads the Kings in rebounding (12.3 per game) and assists (7.3), and produces 19.1 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox is averaging a team-best 25.0 points per game. And he is producing 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists, making 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 47.3% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Kings receive 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

Malik Monk gets the Kings 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 29.6 4.4 5.1 0.6 0.5 4.5 De'Aaron Fox SAC 24.2 4.7 6.1 1.4 0.3 2.0 Domantas Sabonis SAC 16.1 9.8 5.5 1.1 0.6 0.3 Kevon Looney GS 5.6 13.0 4.2 0.7 0.6 0.0 Harrison Barnes SAC 14.2 3.2 0.9 1.5 0.1 1.3 Klay Thompson GS 21.1 3.4 2.3 0.6 0.3 4.5

