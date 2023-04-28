Malik Monk will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 PM on Friday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Monk put up 21 points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 123-116 loss versus the Warriors.

Let's break down Monk's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13.5 16.4 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 3.7 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.8 PRA 24.5 20 23.9 PR 20.5 16.1 20.1 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.1



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Malik Monk has made 4.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.0% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Monk's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

Conceding 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Warriors concede 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the NBA.

The Warriors give up 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Malik Monk vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 29 21 5 3 1 0 2 4/23/2023 28 16 5 5 2 0 2 4/20/2023 25 4 3 4 0 0 0 4/17/2023 31 18 6 3 3 1 0 4/15/2023 29 32 3 2 2 0 0 11/13/2022 24 12 1 4 1 0 0 11/7/2022 31 24 6 4 3 0 1 10/23/2022 29 16 7 8 4 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.