The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Kings Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-7.5) 236 -305 +255 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-7.5) 236.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Warriors (-7.5) 235.5 -323 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Warriors (-7.5) 234.5 -310 +255 Bet on this game with Tipico

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
  • The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) and allow 118.1 per outing (25th in league).
  • The teams average 239.6 points per game combined, 3.6 more points than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these teams score 235.2 points per game combined, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • Sacramento has compiled a 45-35-2 record against the spread this year.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
De'Aaron Fox 26.5 -115 25.0
Domantas Sabonis 19.5 -110 19.1
Malik Monk 16.5 -120 13.5
Harrison Barnes 13.5 -120 15.0
Keegan Murray 11.5 -125 12.2

