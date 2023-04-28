Kings vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 6
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-7.5)
|236
|-305
|+255
Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-7.5)
|236.5
|-300
|+240
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-7.5)
|235.5
|-323
|+250
Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Warriors (-7.5)
|234.5
|-310
|+255
Bet on this game with Tipico
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
- The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) and allow 118.1 per outing (25th in league).
- The teams average 239.6 points per game combined, 3.6 more points than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams score 235.2 points per game combined, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Sacramento has compiled a 45-35-2 record against the spread this year.
Kings Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|De'Aaron Fox
|26.5
|-115
|25.0
|Domantas Sabonis
|19.5
|-110
|19.1
|Malik Monk
|16.5
|-120
|13.5
|Harrison Barnes
|13.5
|-120
|15.0
|Keegan Murray
|11.5
|-125
|12.2
