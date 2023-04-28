The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) and allow 118.1 per outing (25th in league).

The teams average 239.6 points per game combined, 3.6 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams score 235.2 points per game combined, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 ATS record so far this year.

Sacramento has compiled a 45-35-2 record against the spread this year.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) De'Aaron Fox 26.5 -115 25.0 Domantas Sabonis 19.5 -110 19.1 Malik Monk 16.5 -120 13.5 Harrison Barnes 13.5 -120 15.0 Keegan Murray 11.5 -125 12.2

