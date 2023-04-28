Kings vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 6
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Warriors hold a 3-2 series lead.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 120 - Kings 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Kings (+ 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (236.5)
- The Warriors (39-42-1 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 7.3% less often than the Kings (45-36-1) this year.
- Golden State covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 54.2% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (50%).
- Sacramento and its opponents have gone over the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 37-21, while the Kings are 13-17 as moneyline underdogs.
Kings Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Sacramento is best in the league on offense (120.7 points scored per game) and ranked 25th defensively (118.1 points allowed).
- The Kings are third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Kings are the fifth-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (13.8 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (36.9%).
- Sacramento attempts 42.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 31.6% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 57.7% of its shots, with 68.4% of its makes coming from there.
