The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Warriors hold a 3-2 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 120 - Kings 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 7.5)

Kings (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (236.5)



The Warriors (39-42-1 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 7.3% less often than the Kings (45-36-1) this year.

Golden State covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 54.2% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (50%).

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 37-21, while the Kings are 13-17 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kings Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Sacramento is best in the league on offense (120.7 points scored per game) and ranked 25th defensively (118.1 points allowed).

The Kings are third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.

The Kings are the fifth-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (13.8 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

Sacramento attempts 42.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 31.6% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 57.7% of its shots, with 68.4% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.