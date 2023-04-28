Stephen Curry and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch when the Golden State Warriors (44-38) and the Sacramento Kings (48-34) go head to head at Chase Center on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, April 28

Friday, April 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Kings' Last Game

The Kings were beaten by the Warriors on Wednesday, 123-116. De'Aaron Fox scored 24 in a losing effort, while Curry paced the winning team with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 24 7 9 2 1 3 Domantas Sabonis 21 10 4 3 1 0 Malik Monk 21 5 3 2 0 1

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis leads the Kings in rebounding (12.3 per game) and assists (7.3), and averages 19.1 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox tops the Kings in scoring (25 points per game), and averages 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Harrison Barnes gets the Kings 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Malik Monk gives the Kings 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 24.2 4.7 6.1 1.4 0.3 2 Domantas Sabonis 16.1 9.8 5.5 1.1 0.6 0.3 Harrison Barnes 14.2 3.2 0.9 1.5 0.1 1.3 Keegan Murray 11.6 5.3 1.1 0.4 0.3 2.2 Malik Monk 12.5 2.9 2.7 0.7 0.1 1.2

