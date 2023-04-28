The Sacramento Kings (48-34) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Chase Center on Friday, April 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

The teams square off once again after the Warriors beat the Kings 123-116 Wednesday. Stephen Curry led the way with a team-high 31 points in the win for the Warriors, while De'Aaron Fox put up 24 points in the loss for the Kings.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Kings Season Insights

The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

Sacramento has put together a 40-9 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

The Kings are averaging 114.4 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 6.3 fewer points than their average for the season (120.7).

Sacramento knocks down 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents.

The Kings put up 117 points per 100 possessions (first in league), while conceding 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -7.5 236

