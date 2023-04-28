Player props are available for Stephen Curry and Domantas Sabonis, among others, when the Golden State Warriors host the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-111) 12.5 (-110) 5.5 (-143) 0.5 (+210)

The 19.1 points Sabonis scores per game are 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.

Sabonis averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 12.5).

Sabonis averages 7.3 assists, 1.8 more than Friday's over/under.

Sabonis, at 0.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-115) 5.5 (+100) 6.5 (-111) 2.5 (-105)

The 26.5-point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Friday is 1.5 more points than his season scoring average.

Fox has averaged 1.3 less rebounds per game (4.2) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Fox has averaged 6.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Fox has made 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-118) 4.5 (+100) 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115)

Harrison Barnes is putting up 15.0 points per game, 1.5 higher than Friday's prop total.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Barnes averages 1.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's prop bet (1.5).

He makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-120) 5.5 (-115) 5.5 (-133) 4.5 (-139)

Curry has racked up 29.4 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 2.1 points less than Friday's over/under.

Curry has collected 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Curry has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Curry has hit 4.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-115) 5.5 (+100) 6.5 (-111) 2.5 (-105)

Jordan Poole's 20.4 points per game are 3.9 higher than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 2.5.

Poole averages 4.5 assists, 1.0 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 1.1 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

