In Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings square off.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings have shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Sacramento has a 42-15 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Kings put up just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 40-9.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Kings are averaging more points at home (123.4 per game) than on the road (118). But they are also conceding more at home (120.1) than away (116).

The Kings pick up 1.4 more assists per game at home (28) than on the road (26.6).

Kings Injuries