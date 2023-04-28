Kings vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.
Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-7.5
|234.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has combined with its opponents to score more than 234.5 points in 46 of 82 games this season.
- Sacramento's games this year have had a 238.8-point total on average, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Sacramento is 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- The Kings have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|43
|52.4%
|118.9
|239.6
|117.1
|235.2
|233.5
|Kings
|46
|56.1%
|120.7
|239.6
|118.1
|235.2
|236
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings have gone over the total four times.
- Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results away (27-14-0) than at home (18-23-0).
- The Kings average only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (117.1).
- When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|14-11
|45-37
|Kings
|45-37
|2-2
|40-42
Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Kings
|118.9
|120.7
|2
|1
|29-17
|34-15
|34-12
|40-9
|117.1
|118.1
|21
|25
|34-18
|33-11
|39-13
|32-12
