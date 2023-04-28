The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -7.5 234.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has combined with its opponents to score more than 234.5 points in 46 of 82 games this season.

Sacramento's games this year have had a 238.8-point total on average, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento is 45-37-0 ATS this season.

The Kings have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 43 52.4% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5 Kings 46 56.1% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Kings have gone over the total four times.

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results away (27-14-0) than at home (18-23-0).

The Kings average only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (117.1).

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 14-11 45-37 Kings 45-37 2-2 40-42

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Warriors Kings 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-15 34-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-9 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-11 39-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-12

