Kevin Huerter NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Warriors - April 28
Kevin Huerter and the rest of the Sacramento Kings take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 8:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll break down Huerter's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|15.2
|10.9
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.3
|3.7
|Assists
|--
|2.9
|2.2
|PRA
|--
|21.4
|16.8
|PR
|14.5
|18.5
|14.6
|3PM
|1.5
|2.7
|1.5
Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Huerter's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Warriors
- Huerter is responsible for attempting 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.5 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 18.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.
- Huerter's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.
- Defensively, the Warriors are 21st in the NBA, conceding 117.1 points per contest.
- On the boards, the Warriors are 15th in the league, allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Warriors have given up 25.7 per contest, 15th in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are ranked 23rd in the league, giving up 12.9 makes per game.
Kevin Huerter vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/26/2023
|16
|9
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4/23/2023
|20
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4/20/2023
|29
|13
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4/17/2023
|30
|15
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4/15/2023
|31
|6
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|11/13/2022
|32
|17
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11/7/2022
|32
|11
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|10/23/2022
|31
|9
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Huerter or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.