Kevin Huerter and the rest of the Sacramento Kings take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 26, Huerter produced nine points in a 123-116 loss against the Warriors.

In this piece we'll break down Huerter's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 15.2 10.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.7 Assists -- 2.9 2.2 PRA -- 21.4 16.8 PR 14.5 18.5 14.6 3PM 1.5 2.7 1.5



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Warriors

Huerter is responsible for attempting 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.5 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 18.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Huerter's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

Defensively, the Warriors are 21st in the NBA, conceding 117.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Warriors are 15th in the league, allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have given up 25.7 per contest, 15th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are ranked 23rd in the league, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 16 9 4 2 1 0 0 4/23/2023 20 2 3 2 0 1 0 4/20/2023 29 13 4 2 1 1 1 4/17/2023 30 15 5 0 2 2 1 4/15/2023 31 6 5 2 0 1 0 11/13/2022 32 17 5 4 4 0 0 11/7/2022 32 11 3 1 3 0 2 10/23/2022 31 9 5 4 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.