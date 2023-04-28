The Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes included, take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Barnes, in his most recent action, had 13 points and two steals in a 123-116 loss to the Warriors.

In this article, we look at Barnes' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.0 14.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 3.2 Assists -- 1.6 0.9 PRA 19.5 21.1 18.3 PR 18.5 19.5 17.4 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Warriors

Barnes has taken 9.6 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 10.9% and 10.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Barnes is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Barnes' Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 21st in the NBA, allowing 117.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Warriors are 15th in the NBA, allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors give up 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Warriors allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 33 13 3 1 0 1 2 4/23/2023 31 9 3 1 1 0 0 4/20/2023 34 17 1 0 3 0 0 4/17/2023 34 13 6 1 0 0 3 4/15/2023 36 13 7 2 1 0 3 4/7/2023 29 13 3 2 1 0 2 11/13/2022 27 9 0 3 1 1 1 11/7/2022 22 0 3 0 0 0 1 10/23/2022 21 4 2 0 0 0 1

