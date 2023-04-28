De'Aaron Fox NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Warriors - April 28
The Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox included, will play at 8:00 PM on Friday against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll break down Fox's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|25.0
|26.2
|Rebounds
|5.5
|4.2
|5.5
|Assists
|6.5
|6.1
|7.2
|PRA
|38.5
|35.3
|38.9
|PR
|32.5
|29.2
|31.7
|3PM
|2.5
|1.6
|2.1
De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Warriors
- Fox has taken 18.2 shots per game this season and made 9.3 per game, which account for 18.4% and 19.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 10.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.
- Fox's Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 117.1 points per contest, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- The Warriors allow 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the league.
- The Warriors give up 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.
- The Warriors allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.
De'Aaron Fox vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/26/2023
|42
|24
|7
|9
|3
|1
|2
|4/23/2023
|40
|38
|9
|5
|4
|0
|1
|4/20/2023
|38
|26
|9
|9
|3
|0
|2
|4/17/2023
|36
|24
|5
|9
|2
|1
|4
|4/15/2023
|40
|38
|1
|5
|4
|0
|3
|11/13/2022
|34
|22
|4
|8
|2
|1
|3
|11/7/2022
|37
|28
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|10/23/2022
|36
|26
|5
|10
|1
|0
|1
