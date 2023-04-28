The Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox included, will play at 8:00 PM on Friday against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 123-116 loss to the Warriors (his previous game) Fox posted 24 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Fox's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.0 26.2 Rebounds 5.5 4.2 5.5 Assists 6.5 6.1 7.2 PRA 38.5 35.3 38.9 PR 32.5 29.2 31.7 3PM 2.5 1.6 2.1



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Warriors

Fox has taken 18.2 shots per game this season and made 9.3 per game, which account for 18.4% and 19.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Fox's Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 117.1 points per contest, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Warriors allow 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the league.

The Warriors give up 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Warriors allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 42 24 7 9 3 1 2 4/23/2023 40 38 9 5 4 0 1 4/20/2023 38 26 9 9 3 0 2 4/17/2023 36 24 5 9 2 1 4 4/15/2023 40 38 1 5 4 0 3 11/13/2022 34 22 4 8 2 1 3 11/7/2022 37 28 2 6 2 0 0 10/23/2022 36 26 5 10 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.