Davion Mitchell will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 PM on Friday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time on the court, a 123-116 loss to the Warriors, Mitchell totaled 10 points.

With prop bets available for Mitchell, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Davion Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 5.6 7.3 Rebounds -- 1.3 1.1 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.7 PRA -- 9.2 11.1 PR -- 6.9 8.4 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.2



Davion Mitchell Insights vs. the Warriors

Mitchell is responsible for taking 5.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 5.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Mitchell's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 117.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Warriors are 15th in the league, conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are ranked 23rd in the NBA, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Davion Mitchell vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 24 10 1 1 2 0 0 4/23/2023 28 12 1 1 1 0 1 4/20/2023 18 5 1 1 1 0 0 4/17/2023 28 14 2 3 2 0 2 4/15/2023 22 3 1 4 1 1 1 4/7/2023 28 5 2 5 1 0 3 11/13/2022 14 2 1 1 0 0 0 11/7/2022 21 12 0 1 2 0 2 10/23/2022 12 7 1 3 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.