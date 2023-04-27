William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena, on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Karlsson in the Golden Knights-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

William Karlsson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 17:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +14).

Karlsson has a goal in 17 of 82 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Karlsson has a point in 44 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 13 times.

In 33 of 82 games this year, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 50% that Karlsson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 224 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+22).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 82 Games 10 53 Points 8 14 Goals 5 39 Assists 3

