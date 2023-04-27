Thairo Estrada -- .275 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 27 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .511, fueled by nine extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 39th in slugging.

Estrada has gotten a hit in 18 of 23 games this season (78.3%), including nine multi-hit games (39.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 23), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has had an RBI in seven games this year.

In 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), he has scored, and in six of those games (26.1%) he has scored more than once.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings