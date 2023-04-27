Thairo Estrada -- .275 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 27 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .511, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 39th in slugging.
  • Estrada has gotten a hit in 18 of 23 games this season (78.3%), including nine multi-hit games (39.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 23), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Estrada has had an RBI in seven games this year.
  • In 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), he has scored, and in six of those games (26.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.46 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 7.46 ERA ranks 83rd, 1.895 WHIP ranks 85th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.