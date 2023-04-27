Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada -- .275 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 27 at 3:45 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .511, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 39th in slugging.
- Estrada has gotten a hit in 18 of 23 games this season (78.3%), including nine multi-hit games (39.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 23), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has had an RBI in seven games this year.
- In 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), he has scored, and in six of those games (26.1%) he has scored more than once.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.46 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old's 7.46 ERA ranks 83rd, 1.895 WHIP ranks 85th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
