Shea Theodore will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets meet on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Theodore in the Golden Knights-Jets game? Use our stats and information below.

Shea Theodore vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:25 per game on the ice, is +16.

Theodore has a goal in eight of 55 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Theodore has a point in 34 games this season (out of 55), including multiple points nine times.

In 30 of 55 games this year, Theodore has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Theodore hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Theodore Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 224 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+22) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 55 Games 10 41 Points 6 8 Goals 0 33 Assists 6

