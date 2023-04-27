Reilly Smith and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Smith are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Reilly Smith vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith has averaged 16:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

In 22 of 78 games this year, Smith has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Smith has a point in 45 of 78 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Smith has an assist in 26 of 78 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability that Smith goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Smith going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 224 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+22) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 78 Games 8 56 Points 5 26 Goals 0 30 Assists 5

