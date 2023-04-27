Nicolas Roy will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Looking to bet on Roy's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Nicolas Roy vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Roy Season Stats Insights

Roy's plus-minus this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is +10.

Roy has scored a goal in 13 of 65 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Roy has a point in 26 games this year (out of 65), including multiple points three times.

In 14 of 65 games this season, Roy has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Roy hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 24.4% of Roy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Roy Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 224 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +22 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 65 Games 10 30 Points 2 14 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.