The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)

Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Haniger picked up at least one hit 41 times last season in 62 games played (66.1%), including multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.8%).

In 10 of 62 games last year, he homered (16.1%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 21 of 62 games last season (33.9%), Haniger picked up an RBI, and nine of those games (14.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.

In 25 of 62 games last season (40.3%) he scored a run, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he scored more than once.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 31 .271 AVG .227 .333 OBP .293 .521 SLG .359 10 XBH 9 7 HR 4 17 RBI 17 30/9 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 35 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (68.6%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (42.9%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (31.4%)

