Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)
- Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Haniger picked up at least one hit 41 times last season in 62 games played (66.1%), including multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.8%).
- In 10 of 62 games last year, he homered (16.1%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 21 of 62 games last season (33.9%), Haniger picked up an RBI, and nine of those games (14.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- In 25 of 62 games last season (40.3%) he scored a run, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he scored more than once.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.271
|AVG
|.227
|.333
|OBP
|.293
|.521
|SLG
|.359
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|30/9
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|35
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (68.6%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (20.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (42.9%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (31.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Cardinals pitchers combined to surrender 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.46 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 83rd in ERA (7.46), 85th in WHIP (1.895), and 48th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
