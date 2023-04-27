The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)

  • Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Haniger picked up at least one hit 41 times last season in 62 games played (66.1%), including multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.8%).
  • In 10 of 62 games last year, he homered (16.1%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 21 of 62 games last season (33.9%), Haniger picked up an RBI, and nine of those games (14.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
  • In 25 of 62 games last season (40.3%) he scored a run, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he scored more than once.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 31
.271 AVG .227
.333 OBP .293
.521 SLG .359
10 XBH 9
7 HR 4
17 RBI 17
30/9 K/BB 35/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 35
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (68.6%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.0%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (42.9%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (31.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to surrender 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.46 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 83rd in ERA (7.46), 85th in WHIP (1.895), and 48th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
