Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski and his .610 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with 25 hits, batting .291 this season with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- Yastrzemski has had a hit in 16 of 22 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits eight times (36.4%).
- He has homered in 22.7% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski has had an RBI in eight games this year (36.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (22.7%).
- He has scored in 11 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-run games (13.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Cardinals rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.46 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 83rd in ERA (7.46), 85th in WHIP (1.895), and 48th in K/9 (8.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.