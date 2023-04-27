The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski and his .610 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with 25 hits, batting .291 this season with 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

Yastrzemski has had a hit in 16 of 22 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits eight times (36.4%).

He has homered in 22.7% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski has had an RBI in eight games this year (36.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (22.7%).

He has scored in 11 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-run games (13.6%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

