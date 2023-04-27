Mark Stone will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets meet on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stone in that upcoming Golden Knights-Jets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Mark Stone vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 43 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

Stone has a goal in 15 games this year out of 43 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Stone has a point in 29 games this year (out of 43), including multiple points 11 times.

Stone has had an assist in a game 21 times this year over 43 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Stone has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Stone has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stone Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 224 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+22).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 43 Games 7 38 Points 9 17 Goals 5 21 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.