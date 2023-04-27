LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .430.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 61st in slugging.
- Wade has recorded a hit in 10 of 22 games this season (45.5%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mikolas (0-1 with a 7.46 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 83rd in ERA (7.46), 85th in WHIP (1.895), and 48th in K/9 (8.2).
