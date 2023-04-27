The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .430.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 61st in slugging.

Wade has recorded a hit in 10 of 22 games this season (45.5%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).

He has homered in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

