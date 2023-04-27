The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .430.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 61st in slugging.
  • Wade has recorded a hit in 10 of 22 games this season (45.5%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).
  • He has homered in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wade has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mikolas (0-1 with a 7.46 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 83rd in ERA (7.46), 85th in WHIP (1.895), and 48th in K/9 (8.2).
