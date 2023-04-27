Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice Thursday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to bet on Marchessault's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.

Marchessault has a goal in 23 games this year out of 76 games played, including multiple goals five times.

In 45 of 76 games this season, Marchessault has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Marchessault has an assist in 27 of 76 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Marchessault's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 224 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+22) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 76 Games 10 57 Points 6 28 Goals 3 29 Assists 3

