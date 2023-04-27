The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (hitting .276 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while batting .250.

In nine of 13 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

In 53.8% of his games this season, Pederson has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings