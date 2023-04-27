Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (hitting .276 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while batting .250.
- In nine of 13 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 53.8% of his games this season, Pederson has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (0-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.46 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 83rd in ERA (7.46), 85th in WHIP (1.895), and 48th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.
