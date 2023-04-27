The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (hitting .276 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

  • Pederson has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while batting .250.
  • In nine of 13 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 53.8% of his games this season, Pederson has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Mikolas (0-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.46 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 83rd in ERA (7.46), 85th in WHIP (1.895), and 48th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.
