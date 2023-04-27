Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights play the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena, on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Eichel against the Jets, we have lots of info to help.

Jack Eichel vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -204)

0.5 points (Over odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:46 per game on the ice, is +26.

In Eichel's 67 games played this season he's scored in 23 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 45 of 67 games this season, Eichel has recorded a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

Eichel has an assist in 34 of 67 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Eichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 224 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+22).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 67 Games 8 66 Points 8 27 Goals 6 39 Assists 2

