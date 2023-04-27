J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
J.D. Davis, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, April 27 at 3:45 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is hitting .276 with two doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Davis has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), with multiple hits seven times (31.8%).
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (22.7%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (31.8%), including one multi-run game.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mikolas (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.46 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 83rd in ERA (7.46), 85th in WHIP (1.895), and 48th in K/9 (8.2).
