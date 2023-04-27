J.D. Davis, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, April 27 at 3:45 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is hitting .276 with two doubles, five home runs and five walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Davis has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), with multiple hits seven times (31.8%).

Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (22.7%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (31.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings