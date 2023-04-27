J.D. Davis, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, April 27 at 3:45 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis is hitting .276 with two doubles, five home runs and five walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
  • Davis has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), with multiple hits seven times (31.8%).
  • Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (22.7%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Davis has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (31.8%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mikolas (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.46 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 83rd in ERA (7.46), 85th in WHIP (1.895), and 48th in K/9 (8.2).
