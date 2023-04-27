Ivan Barbashev will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets face off on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Barbashev available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +265)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Barbashev has averaged 16:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Barbashev has scored a goal in a game 15 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Barbashev has a point in 38 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points nine times.

Barbashev has an assist in 29 of 82 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Barbashev's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Barbashev has an implied probability of 27.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 224 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+22).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 82 Games 11 45 Points 5 16 Goals 1 29 Assists 4

