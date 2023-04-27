Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights are up 3-1. The Jets are underdogs (+155) against the Golden Knights (-180).

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-180) Jets (+155) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite 56 times this season, and have gone 35-21 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter, Vegas has gone 16-6 (winning 72.7%).

The Golden Knights have a 64.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 246 (21st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has gone over twice in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in league play.

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.

