Golden Knights vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights are up 3-1. The Jets are underdogs (+155) against the Golden Knights (-180).
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-180)
|Jets (+155)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite 56 times this season, and have gone 35-21 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter, Vegas has gone 16-6 (winning 72.7%).
- The Golden Knights have a 64.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|246 (21st)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (10th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (7th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has gone over twice in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in league play.
- The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.
