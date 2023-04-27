Golden Knights vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets meet Thursday for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights are on top 3-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are the favorite (-180) in this decisive matchup with the Jets (+155).
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-180)
|Jets (+155)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights are 35-21 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vegas has gone 16-6 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter (72.7% win percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 64.3%.
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Winnipeg is 1-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this outing implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Jets.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|246 (21st)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (10th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (7th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Vegas went over twice.
- During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, allowing 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in NHL action.
- The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.
Jets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg has gone over the total twice.
- During their past 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are scoring one more goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4 goals.
- The Jets' 246 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- The Jets have given up 2.7 goals per game, 224 total, the 10th-fewest among league teams.
- They have a +22 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.
