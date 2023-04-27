The Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 27, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights are up 3-1. The Golden Knights have -195 odds on the moneyline against the Jets (+165).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we predict will bring home the victory in Thursday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-195)

Golden Knights (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 6.0

6.0 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.7)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have a 14-9-23 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Vegas is 21-8-5 (47 points) in its 34 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 11 times this season the Golden Knights ended a game with just one goal, they have a 1-8-2 record, good for four points.

Vegas has scored two goals in 19 games this season (4-10-5 record, 13 points).

The Golden Knights are 49-3-2 in the 54 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 100 points).

In the 26 games when Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 37 points after finishing 18-7-1.

When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 30-7-5 (65 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Golden Knights finished 20-15-3 in those contests (43 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3 21st 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.73 10th 15th 31.6 Shots 30.3 21st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 30.3 10th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 19.3% 22nd 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 82.4% 7th

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

