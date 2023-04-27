Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 27 features the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights lead 3-1 in the series.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/24/2023 Jets Golden Knights 4-2 VEG 4/22/2023 Jets Golden Knights 5-4 (F/OT) VEG 4/20/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG 4/18/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-1 WPG 12/13/2022 Jets Golden Knights 6-5 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL action.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 33 goals during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets' total of 224 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is 10th in the league.

With 246 goals (three per game), the Jets have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Jets are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Jets have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.

Jets Key Players