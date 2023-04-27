Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (11-13) will be looking for a series sweep when they take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (9-16) at Oracle Park on Thursday, April 27. First pitch is set for 3:45 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +115. An 8.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Giants vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (1-4, 5.28 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (0-1, 7.46 ERA)

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored eight times and won three of those games.

The Giants have a 1-4 record (winning just 20% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Giants have a 2-1 record across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in one of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +115 moneyline underdog.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

